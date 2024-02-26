Yami Gautam's Article 370 Banned In All Gulf Countries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam's Article 370 becomes the second Bollywood film of 2024 to be banned in Gulf countries.



After Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam's Article 370 becomes the second Bollywood film of 2024 to be banned in Gulf countries.

Article 370, featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in prominent roles, is a movie office success.

With mainly good reviews from film critics and positive word-of-mouth, the picture is projected to do well for its producers in its first week.

The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is highly contentious. According to ANI, Article 370 has been prohibited in all Gulf nations.

The film will not be shown in Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. However, no particular justification has been provided for the prohibition.



With this restriction, Article 370 becomes the 2nd Bollywood film of 2024, following Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which has been banned in Gulf nations.



Despite having stiff competition from Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's blockbuster Crakk, the film is doing extraordinarily well at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Article 370 generated Rs 9.5 crore on its first Sunday, approximately 20 per cent more than the previous day.

The film debuted with a fantastic Rs 5 crore on February 23 and grossed more than Rs 7 crore on its second day.

