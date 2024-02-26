Margarine Market 2024-2032 | Share, Size, Trends, Forecast And Analysis Of Key Players

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Margarine Market Report by Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Sticks, Cubes, Tubs, Liquid, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others) Application (Household, Bakery, Confectionery, Spreads, Sauces and Toppings, and Others), and Region 2024-2032′′ . The global margarine market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/margarine-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Margarine Industry:

Health and Wellness Trends:

Individuals are becoming more health-conscious and seeking alternatives to butter and other high-fat spreads, thereby driving the demand for margarine, which is often marketed as a healthier choice due to its lower saturated fat content. This shift is supported by the growing research activities supporting the adoption of diets that are rich in unsaturated fats to lower the risk of heart diseases. Additionally, the introduction of margarine products enriched with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and plant sterols further aligns with the nutritional priorities of modern consumers, making it a preferred choice for those aiming to keep a balanced diet without compromising on taste or texture.

Veganism and Plant-based Diets:

Margarine is predominantly made from vegetable oils and caters perfectly to the dietary requirements of vegans and vegetarians, unlike butter, which is an animal product. This compatibility is encouraging the adoption of margarine in household cooking and baking, as well as in the food service industry, where there is a continuous search for versatile, plant-based ingredients. The rise of ethical and environmental concerns among consumers is catalyzing the demand for sustainable and vegan products, positioning margarine as an ideal choice for environmentally conscious individuals looking to lower their carbon footprint and support animal welfare through their dietary choices.

Innovation and Flavor Varieties:

Manufacturers are continuously innovating to improve the taste, texture, and health benefits of margarine, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking diversity in their diets. This includes the development of margarine variants that mimic the flavor and culinary properties of traditional butter, catering to the gourmet food segment. Furthermore, the introduction of margarine products that incorporate a variety of flavors and ingredients, such as herbs, spices, and garlic, appeals to consumers looking for convenient and flavorful cooking options. This continuous innovation not only enhances the consumer experience but also broadens the application of margarine in different culinary traditions.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Margarine Industry:



Bunge Limited

Conagra Brands, Inc.

EFKO Group

NMGK Group

PURATOS

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortele Wilmar International Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3277&flag=C

Margarine Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:



Plant Animal

Plant exhibits a clear dominance in the market driven by the increasing consumer preference for vegan and environment-friendly options.

By Form:



Sticks

Cubes

Tubs

Liquid Others

Tubs represent the largest segment attributed to their convenience for portion control.

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets hold the biggest market share owing to the wide variety of brands and types available, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

By Application:



Household

Bakery

Confectionery

Spreads, Sauces and Toppings Others

Bakery accounts for the majority of the market share, as margarine is widely used as a cost-effective and versatile butter substitute in various baked goods.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to the growing consumer awareness, advanced retail infrastructure, and the presence of key players in the region.

Global Margarine Market Trends:

The growing incorporation of organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) ingredients in the production of margarine, due to a rising preference for clean labels and natural food products, is offering a favorable market outlook. This trend reflects a broader awareness and concern over the health implications and environmental impact of GMOs and the chemicals used in conventional agriculture. Manufacturers are consequently highlighting the use of organic vegetable oils and natural additives in their margarine products. This move not only caters to the health-conscious consumer but also aligns with the rising ethos of environmental sustainability and ethical consumption, further enhancing the appeal of margarine as a wholesome butter alternative.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163