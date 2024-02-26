Wallpaper Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Trends And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Wallpaper Market Report by Wallpaper Type (Vinyl Wallpaper, Non-woven Wallpaper, Paper-based Wallpaper, Fabric Wallpaper, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Wallpaper Industry:

Rising Focus on Home Improvements:

The growing demand for wallpaper due to the rising focus on home improvement among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Besides this, homeowners are seeking innovative ways to personalize and beautify their living space. Additionally, the increasing utilization of wallpaper, as it offers a cost-effective solution for creating visually appealing rooms, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, people are increasingly preferring wallpaper as it can easily change the look of a room. Furthermore, the rising focus on creating visually appealing and comfortable spaces is propelling the market growth.

Design Innovations:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing new materials, textures, and printing techniques to attract a wider consumer base across the globe. In line with this, digital printing allows for intricate and highly detailed patterns, enabling individuals to choose from an extensive range of designs. Furthermore, increasing preferences for customization options, as they allow individuals to create their own unique wallpapers, is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials in wallpaper production to minimize carbon emissions and maintain environmental sustainability is impelling the market growth.



Thriving Real Estate Sector:

The growing demand for wallpaper due to the burgeoning real estate sector is positively influencing the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for wallpaper in new home construction and renovations. In the real estate sector, wallpaper is used to enhance the appeal of properties, making them more attractive to potential buyers or renters. Furthermore, homeowners and developers are adopting wallpaper as an effective tool for presenting properties and creating visually appealing interiors. Additionally, people are increasingly preferring home spaces with enhanced looks, which is supporting the market growth.





Leading Companies Operating in the Global Wallpaper Industry:



A.S. Création Tapeten AG

All 4 Walls Wallpaper

Asian Paints Ltd.

Brewster Home Fashions

Erismann & Cie. GmbH

F. Schumacher & Co.

Grandeco Wallfashion Group Belgium NV

Gratex Industries Ltd.,

Laura Ashley Holdings plc

Marburger Tapetenfabrik

Osborne & Little

Sangetsu Corporation York Wallcoverings Inc.

Wallpaper Market Report Segmentation:

By Wallpaper Type:



Vinyl Wallpaper

Non-woven Wallpaper

Paper-based Wallpaper

Fabric Wallpaper Others

Vinyl wallpaper represented the largest segment as it is known for its enhanced durability.



By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Offline accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising need for guidance and recommendations.



By End User:



Residential Commercial

Commercial holds the biggest market share due to the increasing focus on creating visually captivating environments.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the wallpaper market on account of rising preferences for personalized spaces.



Global Wallpaper Market Trends:

The increasing demand for wallpapers in the hospitality sector is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, hotels, restaurants, and office spaces use wallpaper to create unique and inviting atmospheres. Furthermore, the rising focus on creating enhanced interior aesthetics is propelling the market growth.

Wallpaper is easy to install as compared to traditional wall treatments like paint or tiles. Apart from this, many wallpapers are available in adhesive backing or peel-and-stick options, making them accessible to do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

