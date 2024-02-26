Bangladesh Aquaculture Market Share, Trends, Demand, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Bangladesh Aquaculture Market Report by Fish Type (Freshwater Fish, Molluscs, Crustaceans, and Others), Environment (Fresh Water, Marine Water, Brackish Water), Distribution Channel (Traditional Retail, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialized Retailers, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The Bangladesh aquaculture market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.07% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bangladesh Aquaculture Industry:

Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Responsible Aquaculture:

The growing emphasis on sustainable and responsible aquaculture practices is offering a favorable market outlook in Bangladesh. This shift is driven by the need to address environmental concerns, including water pollution and habitat destruction, and ensure the long-term viability of the aquaculture sector. Practices like eco-friendly farming, water resource management, and adherence to responsible aquaculture standards are gaining traction. The governing body, along with various international and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), is promoting these practices through education, training, and financial incentives. This focus on sustainability is not only improving the environmental footprint of the industry, but also enhancing the quality of the produce.

Private Sector Investment and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP):

The rising influx of private sector investment, along with effective public-private partnerships (PPP), is bolstering the market growth in the country. Private companies are investing in various segments of the value chain, including hatcheries, feed production, processing, and marketing. These investments are vital in introducing new technologies, improving supply chain efficiency, and increasing market access for farmers. PPPs are also facilitating infrastructure development, such as improved road networks and cold storage facilities, which are essential for maintaining the quality of aquaculture products and reducing post-harvest losses. These collaborations help in leveraging the strengths of both sectors, leading to sustainable growth and innovation in the industry.

Advancements in Aquaculture Technologies:

Rising innovations in fish farming techniques, such as improved breeding methods, better disease control, and efficient feed management, to increase production efficiency and yield are propelling the market growth in the country. The adoption of modern aquaculture practices like recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), biofloc technology, and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) are contributing to more sustainable and productive farming methods. These technologies not only enhance the quantity and quality of the produce, but also reduce the environmental impact of aquaculture. The growing availability of these technologies, often supported by government and NDOs, is enabling farmers, including smallholders, to increase their productivity.

Bangladesh Aquaculture Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Freshwater Fish

Molluscs

Crustaceans Others

Based on the fish type, the market has been segregated into freshwater fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and others.

By Environment:



Fresh Water

Marine Water Brackish Water

On the basis of the environment, the market has categorized into fresh water, marine water, and brackish water.

By Distribution Channel:



Traditional Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Retailers

Online Stores Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into traditional retail, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized retailers, online stores, and others.

Regional Insights:



Barishal

Chattogram

Dhaka

Khulna

Rajshahi

Rangpur

Mymensingh Sylhet

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.

Bangladesh Aquaculture Market Trends:

The growing adoption of digital technologies and data-driven farming practices is positively influencing the market growth in the country. The integration of technology in aquaculture, including the employment of internet of things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven monitoring systems, and mobile applications, is enhancing fish farming. These technologies enable precise monitoring of water quality, fish health, and feeding patterns, leading to higher efficiency and productivity. This digital transformation is not only attracting young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs to the industry but also enhancing the scalability and sustainability of aquaculture practices in the country.

