IDC Completes New Oil Well At East Baghdad Field

By John Lee.
The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of the oil well EBS-68 as part of the contract with the Chinese company Zhenhua to drill 27 oil wells at the East Baghdad field , in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) ,
The drilling operations were carried out using the IDC-36 drilling rig, with a capacity of 1500 horsepower, employing horizontal drilling technique at a 90-degree inclination angle to a depth of 3548 meters.
This marks the fifteenth well completed by the company as part of this project.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
