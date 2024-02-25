Strategic Communications Firms To Support Iraqi Embassy In US

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Valcour LLC , described as "a global public strategy firm specializing in government relations and strategic communications," has won a contract to support the Iraqi Embassy in the United States.

In a statement made pursuant to the US's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the company said it and its owner and controller, Matthew Mowers:

"... will provide the foreign principal with strategic consulting services, including policy advice and outreach to U.S. and state government officials and agencies concerning the bilateral relationship between the Republic of Iraq and the United States."

A separate filing made on the same day gives notice that the same services will also be provided to the Embassy by Bridgeway Advocacy LLC and John Tanner, through Valcour LLC. Bridgeway Advocacy, LLC is owned and controlled by Lisa Colangelo.

The Embassy has also retained Cogent Strategies LLC , represented by Anthony Mitchell, for one year at a cost of $310,000. According to that filing:

"All activities will be undertaken in order to communicate information about the principal and its issues of concern to interested parties in the public sector. At the request of the principal, meetings with members of the media and non-governmental organizations may be arranged."

The services to be provided by Cogent are:



Drafting and revising messaging and materials to advance Iraq's priorities in the U.S.

Conducting media outreach with Washington, U.S. and international print, broadcast and online media.

Monitoring the American media for relevant issues pertaining to the U.S-Iraqi relationship.

Conducting media training for the Ambassador and his interim and permanent successors, and providing media

support for the transition between ambassadors.

Providing professional writing support for the Ambassador and high-level Iraqi officials.

Providing Embassy support for digital outreach efforts. Training embassy staff regarding U.S. political system.

(Source: FARA)