Brussels claims Ukraine`s EU offer postponed till summer

(MENAFN) In a press conference on Wednesday, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen revealed that Ukraine's bid for European Union membership is likely to remain stalled for at least the next three months. The delay, according to von der Leyen, is attributed to difficulties in reaching an agreement on the negotiation framework for accession talks. While her agency is actively working on the framework, the diverse negotiating positions among member states are contributing to a prolonged review process.



Von der Leyen acknowledged that the framework would not be ready before the upcoming European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9. She estimated that it might be around the beginning of summer before the necessary groundwork is completed. The European Union leaders had previously agreed to open accession talks for Kiev on December 14, 2023, following an unconventional political maneuver during the Council of Europe meeting. The move was made possible as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a critic of Brussels' approach, left the meeting, technically meeting the requirement for unanimous approval without his explicit support.



The next phase involves drafting a negotiation framework in Brussels, outlining guidelines and principles for the accession talks. This document will undergo scrutiny by member states, who hold the final decision-making authority in initiating the formal negotiating process. The extended delay raises questions about the complexities and challenges involved in Ukraine's path towards European Union membership.





