Thuraya unveils ‘SKYPHONE by Thuraya’ – the world’s most powerful consumer smartphone with satellite connectivity at Mobile World Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 22 February 2024: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX: YAHSAT), today revealed its new SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which is a smartphone with satellite connectivity for consumers and businesses. The phone will be on display during the Mobile World Congress 2024 from 26 to 29 February in Barcelona.



For the first time ever, users will now be able to enjoy an every-day smartphone with satellite connectivity (calls and SMS) anywhere within the Thuraya footprint across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. This provides customers with the confidence that they can always remain connected, anywhere and anytime, thanks to its advanced dual-mode communication technology. Whether the customer is in the heart of a bustling city, undertaking frequent overseas travel, trekking in remote areas, venturing through the desert, or sailing at sea, the SKYPHONE by Thuraya always means that they will stay connected.



The new smartphone is expected to be available through Thuraya’s distribution partners from September 2024.



Its advanced technology is based on the latest Android 14 operating system and features a Qualcomm Octa-core Kryo processor for high performance and speed. It is built to provide reliability with an IP67 rating, making the smartphone dust and waterproof, and has a 6.67” AMOLED display with Gorilla glass. The sleek design includes a retractable satellite antenna which is not visible when not in use and can be extended when activating satellite services. With three rear and one front integrated camera, the smartphone allows users to capture their most precious moments in high resolution.



The SKYPHONE by Thuraya has two nano-SIM card slots for terrestrial and satellite connection, extending the coverage of its users to areas which are not covered by cellular towers. The smartphone can also be used with mobile operator SIM cards from any of the 370+ Thuraya Roaming Partners across over 170 countries worldwide.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “The advanced capabilities of the SKYPHONE for multi-continent use, together with a consumer-friendly design, make it a significant disruptor in the smartphone sector. It has the form factor and features of a conventional smartphone, but with the added capability of universal satellite connectivity. Users need only to carry the SKYPHONE in order to remain connected anywhere, anytime. This opens new markets whether for adventure and business travel, or organizations in crisis-hit regions or isolated areas. The SKYPHONE is an integral part of our D2D strategy (Project SKY), a key pillar of Yahsat’s growth strategy that positions our company to unlock vast opportunities in this emerging market segment.”



The SKYPHONE by Thuraya supports terrestrial 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G frequency bands for worldwide cellphone coverage as well as two-thirds of the world via Thuraya’s satellite coverage across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia





