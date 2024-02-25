'Urban Fellows' In UP Start Their Training Programme

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has started the training of the selected fellows under Chief Minister's Urban Fellowship Programme, designed to accelerate development of 100 underdeveloped urban local bodies of the state on the lines of aspirational districts.

These urban fellows will help in bringing these backward local bodies into the mainstream of development.

After receiving training, they will be deployed in the selected backward urban local bodies.

The chief minister's Urban Fellowship Programme was launched for the development of backward urban local bodies through enhanced urban planning, creation of basic infrastructure, economic development and offering livelihood opportunities to the people.

Over 1 lakh applications were received for the position of Urban Fellow and interviews were conducted with 446 applicants based on merit by January 31. The selection process for 100 Urban Fellows was completed on February 12.

Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar, who released the guidelines related to the Aspirational City Plan on Saturday, has emphasised that the Aspirational City Plan is an ambitious initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government aimed at developing 100 urban bodies as aspirational cities through basic infrastructure development, improvement in education and health facilities, and creation of employment opportunities.

Describing it as a significant undertaking rather than a mere job to motivate the fellows, the minister stated that the initiative would not only benefit Uttar Pradesh, but also serve as an inspiring model for the entire country.

These fellows will not only explore the possibilities of development through 32 indicators determined in 100 backward urban bodies with a population ranging from 20 thousand to 1 lakh, but will also present their research report to the government.