Last Year, State Budget Revenues From Energy Companies Increased By 17% - Dixi Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, compared to 2022, energy sector companies increased their contributions to the state budget by 17% to UAH 114.73 billion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DiXi Group analytical center.

"In 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received UAH 114.73 billion from the energy sector, of which UAH 60.83 billion were excise tax revenues and UAH 53.89 billion were rent payments. According to analysts of the open data portal Energy Map, energy revenues increased by 17% compared to 2022," the statement said.

Last year, revenues from the excise tax on fuel increased the most: 4 times - from the sale of petroleum products produced in Ukraine (UAH 11.23 billion), 2.7 times - from the sale of fuel imported from abroad (UAH 42.67 billion). It is noted that this growth is due to the restoration of excise rates on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas.

Among the rents, revenues from the transportation of oil and oil products by pipelines increased the most - by 61% (UAH 0.57 billion), for oil production - by 34% (UAH 8.64 billion), and for the use of water for hydropower - by 29% (UAH 0.2 billion).

At the same time, revenues from royalties for natural gas production decreased by 35% to UAH 41.24 billion, in particular due to a decrease in the actual selling price of natural gas, which is used to calculate royalties for its production.

Revenues from rent for gas condensate production decreased by 4% to UAH 2.83 billion.

As reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine paid more than UAH 90.2 billion in tax payments in 2023 and more than UAH 90 billion in 2022.