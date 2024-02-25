Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ural Truck In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade destroyed a Russian Ural military truck in the Kharkiv sector

The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade destroyed an enemy Ural in the Kharkiv sector using an FPV drone," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Steel Frontier soldiers destroyed the 13th Russian Murom-M in the Kharkiv sector.