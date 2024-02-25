Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ural Truck In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade destroyed a Russian Ural military truck in the Kharkiv sector
The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"Border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade destroyed an enemy Ural in the Kharkiv sector using an FPV drone," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Steel Frontier soldiers destroyed the 13th Russian Murom-M in the Kharkiv sector.
MENAFN25022024000193011044ID1107895162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.