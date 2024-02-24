Jordanian Business Delegation Discusses Cooperation With Jordan Business Council In Dubai

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir on Saturday discussed with president and members of the Jordan Business Council in Dubai cooperation to boost trade between Jordan and the UAE.

The discussions focused on mechanisms for economic integration and partnership between business prople in the two countries through the Industrial Partnership Initiative between Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan has a stimulating investment environment, offering opportunities with added economic value, Jaghbir said, adding that the Jordanian industrial sector possesses distinctive capabilities, presenting several opportunities in promising industrial fields.



President of the council Ahmad Hindawi affirmed the depth of the strategic relationship between Jordan and the UAE, highlighting that Jordanian investments in the UAE exceed $2 billion, while UAE has over $4 billion of investments in Jordan.

He stressed the importance of activating the relationship between Jordanian and Emirati businessmen, especially considering that the UAE hosts around 300,000 Jordanian investors.



