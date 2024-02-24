Zelensky Expects Canada To Help Ukraine Rebuild One Of Its Dams

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expects Canada to help Ukraine rebuild one of the dams destroyed by Russia.

The Head of State said this during a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the head of state said that the Ukrainian side would agree with Canada on cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine. "I would really like Canada to help Ukraine in rebuilding one of the dams. You know that Russia has destroyed such important strategic facilities for us. And I'm counting on Justin's help," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky also noted that Canada helped Ukraine with armored vehicles. He thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for this.

In addition, the President said that Ukraine and Canada had been cooperating on the issue of drones since the beginning of the full-scale war. "I would not like to talk about the specification now, but Canada has some equipment that other countries do not have. Even with this equipment, we have been strengthening the drones of other countries so that they can help us with intelligence and other steps to help our army," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defense Minister Bill Blair, arrived in Kyiv on February 24 to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has attacked Ukrhydroenergo facilities more than 50 times. In addition, on the night of June 6, 2023, Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, causing flooding in the Kherson region and depriving a number of southern regions of Ukraine of a source of fresh water.

Photo: Presidential Office