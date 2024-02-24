Yspot Identifies Key Benchmarks For Youth Employment In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Yspot, the unique and forward-thinking platform designed to revolutionize connectivity between youth and organizations, unveils the top benchmarks that companies seek when hiring young professionals. According to Yspots data, key benchmarks identified by employers in the region include relevant skills and knowledge, good communication and interpersonal skills, professionalism, adaptability, work ethic, and a passion for the industry.

The United Arab Emirates has long been a beacon for attracting and hiring global talent, with Dubai alone welcoming 86,607 new residents from June 2022 to 2023. However, the nation is grappling with a significant issue: a high rate of unemployment among its younger population. In 2022, the youth employment rate for individuals within the region aged 15 to 24 was 9.29% as opposed to the United States of America where the rate was 8.3% during the same year. This concerning figure underscores the challenges faced by young job seekers. A large factor contributing to this trend includes a lack of accessible opportunities for youth upon completing their education. This gap between educational attainment and employment has become increasingly apparent, prompting the emergence of Yspot. Yspot addresses this issue directly by connecting young professionals with organizations seeking internship support.

With a mission to narrow the divide between today's youth and organizations in the UAE, Yspot has outlined key benchmarks aimed at providing invaluable guidance for young professionals.

Relevant Skills and Knowledge:

Organizations are on the lookout for young professionals who match the requirements of specific job roles within their relevant skills. Whether it's technical expertise, soft skills, or industry-specific knowledge, Yspot underscores the importance of young professionals assessing their skill set before applying for positions. Organizations will always value candidates highly who exhibit a strong foundation of knowledge within the respective field backed up by relevant skills and academic credentials. These combined attributes have proven to be a strong force for candidates striving to succeed within the fiercely competitive job market of the UAE.

Candidates with industry-specific skills often stand out to organizations, making them easier to identify and engage. For instance, when organizations leverage Yspot's talent pool to search for candidates, the platform can seamlessly customize search criteria based on these specialized skills, ensuring a seamless match with the right candidate.

Communication and Interpersonal Skills:

In addition to technical proficiency, the importance of effective communication and interpersonal skills cannot be overstated for young professionals. As highlighted by the United Arab Emirates Government Portal, problem-solving, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills such as empathy and collaboration are highly valued and in-demand within the UAE workforce. The ability to articulate ideas clearly, collaborate seamlessly, and adapt to diverse communication styles are indispensable skills that young professionals should cultivate throughout their career and personal life. These skills not only enhance their performance within the workforce but also contribute to their overall success. Yspot further emphasizes the significance of networking and establishing an online presence. This enables young professionals to showcase their relevant experiences and stand out in a competitive market, thereby increasing their opportunities for professional growth and development.

Cultural Fit and Professionalism:

In the UAE job market, cultural alignment within organizations is a pivotal factor. Given the country's diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, organizations prioritize candidates who possess the ability to comprehend and respect these cultural intricacies. According to a report from ISHR, an employee's alignment with an organization's values, beliefs, behaviors, and working styles can yield numerous benefits, including enhanced team cohesion, improved performance, higher retention rates, and better employee well-being.

Young professionals must exhibit a nuanced understanding of local customs, workplace norms, and maintain a positive demeanor while showcasing impeccable business etiquette. This not only fosters a positive reputation but also contributes to a vibrant work culture, fostering increased trust, credibility, and respect. Yspot, also underscores the importance of professionalism and etiquette as a key factor in securing full-time positions post-internship.

Adaptability and a Strong Work Ethic:

The work culture in the UAE is often perceived as conservative compared to several other countries, such as Europe or the United States. Consequently, young professionals must exhibit a robust work ethic and a commitment to exceeding expectations. As highlighted in an article on Khaleej Times, employees in the UAE are among the hardest working in the world, with many working longer hours than the traditional nine-to-five schedule.

Employers highly value the adaptability, work ethic, and proactivity of young professionals. In dynamic environments, the ability to rapidly learn and adapt to evolving demands while demonstrating initiative is paramount. Traits such as punctuality, reliability, commitment, and enthusiasm for tasks are highly prized by organizations seeking interns transitioning into full-time roles.

Passion for the industry:

Above all, showcasing genuine passion for the industry is highly valued for young professionals. Yspot advises candidates to authentically express their interest through application materials and interviews, going the extra mile to demonstrate commitment.

As the number one youth agency in the UAE, Yspot is dedicated to facilitating connections between organizations and the youth by skillfully pairing talented youth with employers. The cutting-edge platform acts as a gateway, providing youth access to a variety of free AI-driven tools and services, including skills tests designed to stimulate professional growth. From the results of these skill tests, organizations can seamlessly harness Yspot's capabilities and strategically identify candidates whose abilities align seamlessly with its organizational needs.

Yspot will remain committed to offering employment opportunities for the youth through the form of internships and project based work and will continue to partner with organizations that can help bridge the gap between both. The female-led startup has already partnered with organizations and universities across the UAE, including American University Sharjah, L'Oreal, Ingram Micro and Virtuzone.

About Yspot:

Founded by Deena Habib and Ban Jishi in 2021, Yspot was formed with the intention of inspiring youth by supporting them in applying skills, identifying true passions and developing them into professionals. Yspot designs bespoke internship programs in partnership with schools and organizations to create opportunity, drive innovation and build a more collaborative future between youth and business.