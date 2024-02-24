South East Asia Flexible Packaging Market Size, Demand, Growth, Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ South East Asia Flexible Packaging Market Report by Product Type (Printed Rollstock, Preformed Bags and Pouches, and Others), Raw Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminium Foil, Cellulose), Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the South East Asia flexible packaging market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during 2024-2032.

South East Asia Flexible Packaging Market Trends:

Flexible packaging refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of flexible packaging materials. It includes materials such as plastic films, paper, aluminum foil, and other materials that can be easily shaped and molded to package various products which are widely used for numerous products including food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. It offers several advantages including convenience, lightweight properties, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. It also provides extended shelf life, protection from external factors such as moisture and oxygen, and ease of transportation and storage.

The market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization across countries in the region. Additionally, several countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines are experiencing enhanced economic growth rates, leading to rising disposable incomes and increasing purchasing power among consumers. As a result, the increasing demand for packaged goods, including food and beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals is escalating the demand for flexible packaging solutions.

Moreover, technological advancements in the flexible packaging industry such as high-barrier films, smart packaging solutions, and eco-friendly materials are enabling manufacturers to meet the evolving needs of consumers while also addressing concerns related to food safety, shelf-life extension, and environmental sustainability. Besides this, changing consumer preferences toward convenience and sustainability are driving the adoption of flexible packaging in the region. Along with this, consumers are seeking products that offer convenience in terms of easy-to-use packaging formats, portability, and resealability, thus accelerating the market growth. Also, flexible packaging meets these requirements by offering lightweight, easy-to-carry, and resealable packaging solutions that enhance convenience for consumers. Apart from this, the significant expansion of the e-commerce industry is escalating the demand for packaging materials that offer convenience, protection, and branding opportunities. Furthermore, flexible packaging solutions are well-suited to meet the unique requirements of e-commerce packaging, including lightweight design, tamper-evident features, and customization options across the region.

South East Asia Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches Others

Raw Material Insights:



Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil Cellulose

Printing Technology Insights:



Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital Others

Application Insights:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Others

Country Insights:



Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amcor plc

FlexiPack

Mondi plc

Pura Group Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad

