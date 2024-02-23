Sofidel Among CDP Leaders For The Fight Against Climate Change And Deforestation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel has once again been recognized by CDP – one of the main independent organizations for measuring and reporting environmental performance globally – for its commitment to fighting climate change and deforestation .

Once again, the Group has positioned itself in the Leadership band of the Climate Change 2023 and Forests 2023 ratings by CDP.

For both ratings, Climate Change and Forests, Sofidel received A- , positioning itself above both the European average (B, in the case of Climate Change, and C in the case of Forest Management) and the sector average (B for both ratings).

Sofidel has recently intensified its ecological transition policies, committing to Science Based Targets (SBTi) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Net Zero goal, i.e., the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the consequent removal of residual emissions as close to zero as possible along the entire value chain, is at the center of the European Green Deal and considered crucial to limiting global warming well below 2°C according to the Paris agreements.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Fabio Vitali

...

