Death Toll In China Building Fire Mounts To 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Nanjing, Feb 24 (IANS) The death toll from the building fire that broke out on Friday in Nanjing, the capital city of China's Jiangsu province, has climbed to 15, local officials said on Saturday.
The fire broke out in a residential building in the Yuhuatai district on Friday at 4:39 a.m.
The fire was put out at around 6:00 a.m.
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
MENAFN23022024000231011071ID1107892857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.