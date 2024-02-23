Al-Kharafi Comes Second In Qatar Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti horse rider Hussein Al-Kharafi came in second place at Al Shaqab International Equestrian Championship in the 120cm show jumping competitions in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Friday.

Al-Kharafi made it in 52.42 seconds, while Qatar's Saad Al-Saad was first in 49.79 seconds, and UAE's Ali Hussein third in 53.65 seconds.

Yesterday, Thursday, in the first round of the three-star category, at a height of 135cm, jockey Ali Al-Kharafi came in first.

The Al-Shaqab International Show Jumping Championship began yesterday for three days.

The premier equestrian competition welcomes top-ranking local and international equestrian stars to compete in the Olympic disciplines of Showjumping, Dressage, and Para-Dressage.

Created in 2013, CHI Al-Shaqab is one of only five CHI competitions worldwide, and the first and only equestrian event of its kind in the Middle East and Asia regions. It has evolved to become the most renowned competition on the world's equestrian calendar. (end)

