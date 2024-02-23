Qatar Airways Launches 'Our Habitas Ras Abrouq', Desert Resort

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group in partnership with Our Habitas has officially launched a luxury resort nestled on the West Coast of Qatar next to Al Reem Unesco-Designated Biosphere Reserve.

Located about one hour's drive from Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, the resort features unspoiled views of the Arabian Gulf, spectacular golden sunsets along with an exciting blend of art, culture, music, wellness, and adventure programmes.

HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani along with VIP guests, media, designers and artists were present at an opening ceremony to showcase the distinctive hospitality venture that promises a unique experience.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, engineer Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said: "Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is a breathtakingly beautiful Qatari desert destination and now travellers across the Qatar Airways global network can experience this landscape in a unique way when they fly to Doha. We are working with Our Habitas to unlock the future of travel by curating one-of-a kind, innovative, travel experiences."

Our Habitas Co-Founder and CEO, Oliver Ripley said: "We believe that people are changing the way in which they choose to travel, seeking meaningful connection with places, culture, nature and each other, this resort welcomes global traveler's to discover Qatar, its culture, and immerse themselves where the desert meets the sea inside a Unesco biosphere."

The area stands out due to its unusual landscape of white cliffs and beautiful geological forms yielding a captivating view of the Qatari desert. The resort's one-to-four-bedroom villas, each with private pools and large outdoor decks, overlook the Arabian Gulf.

Internationally acclaimed artist Richard Serra's public art installation, the East-West/West-East sculpture commissioned by Qatar Museums Authority, is 1.6km from the resort. Qatar Museums has also been working alongside Qatar Airways Group contributing a unique perspective and a creative, cultural element.

The desert resort also features an on-site restaurant, Qissa, a terrace lounge, beach club, wellness centre, state-of-the-art gym, water sports adventure hub, infinity swimming pool and padel tennis courts.

"Our Habitas Ras Abrouq" offers travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in various workshops and activities which include pottery, restorative sunrise yoga, breathwork, sound ceremonies, calligraphy and al sadu weaving workshops. Adventure seekers can also take part in exhilarating water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, padel tennis, mountain biking, hiking, desert exploration and survival training.

"Our Habitas Ras Abrouq" is the latest hospitality offering by Dhiafatina, the hospitality subsidiary of the Qatar Airways group which has a growing portfolio of local and International hotel properties and spas. Currently Dhiafatina owns or operates several local hotels such as the Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, the Oryx Hotel at HIA, and the Oryx Garden Hotel.

Dhiafatina recently opened the water sports hotel in the North of Qatar, Fuwairit Kite Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The group continues to hand pick hospitality projects such as Ras Abrouq which caters to Qatar Airways travellers and the Group's overall global strategy.

MENAFN23022024000067011011ID1107891967