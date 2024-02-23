Bhagwant Mann Announces Rs 1 Cr For Kin Of Farmer Who Died On Punjab-Haryana Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, who died this week on Punjab-Haryana border.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given by the Punjab Government to the family of Shubhakaran Singh, who was martyred during the farmers' protest at Khanauri border, and his younger sister will be given a government job," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken against the culprits. They are performing their duty..." he added.

He said that after investigation, a first information report (FIR) will be registered against the people responsible for the death of the youth and exemplary punishment for them will be ensured.

Bahgwant Mann said the state is fully with the family of the deceased youth in this hour of crisis, and they will be helped socially and economically.

The chief minister said that he had acted as a bridge to ensure that the farmers and the Union government reach a consensus, but unfortunately it never happened.