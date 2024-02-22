War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 66 Russian Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Thursday repelled 66 enemy attacks in six sectors, most of them on the Marinka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 81 combat engagements took place on the battlefield throughout the day, according to the General Staff. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

Ukrainian combat aircraft struck six areas where Russian troops were stationed and three of their air defense systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit six enemy targets, including two enemy troop and hardware concentration areas, two air defense systems, a logistics hub and a ground-based control station.

The Russian army carried out 50 air strikes and 80 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and towns and villages.



Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine