Egypt, Malaysia Warn Of Disastrous Consequences In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Malaysia warned on Thursday that any additional military operations in the Gaza Strip would have dire consequences, fueling the humanitarian crisis there.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement that this came during a phone call to the Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President Al-Sisi and Premier Ibrahim both stressed the importance of the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and push for an immediate ceasefire and the two-state solutions to avoid increasing tension and conflict in the region.

Ibrahim affirmed Malaysia's support for Egypt's efforts to stop the war, as both parties aspire to further cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, culture and education. (end)

