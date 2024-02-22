Whey Protein Market Size Worth US$ 6.5 Billion By 2028| IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Whey Protein Market

: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global whey protein market share . The global

market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028

Whey protein, a crucial supplement in the realm of health and fitness, is derived from milk during the cheese-making process. When the coagulation of casein takes place, the leftover liquid substance, called whey, is isolated and processed into a versatile protein powder. This high-biological-value protein is replete with essential amino acids, making it an ideal dietary supplement for various populations, from athletes to individuals aiming for weight loss or muscle gain. Encompassing three primary types, whey protein concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. The classification of whey protein is determined by the extent of its processing and the protein content. Whey protein concentrate, less processed with a protein content of about 70%-80%, retains some lactose and fat. In contrast, whey protein isolate, processed to remove most fat and lactose, boasts a protein content of around 90%. Hydrolysate, the most processed type, is pre-digested for quicker absorption. Whey protein stands out due to its digestibility, amino acid profile, and swift absorption into the body. Containing all nine essential amino acids, it's especially high in leucine, a key player in muscle protein synthesis. Regular consumption of whey protein aids muscle growth, recovery, and overall health.

Whey Protein

Market Trends and Drivers:

Primarily, the increasing consumer awareness about the importance of high-protein diets is a significant driver of demand. This awareness is influenced by a broader societal trend toward health and wellness, with consumers seeking to improve their physical well-being and enhance their lifestyles. As whey protein provides all nine essential amino acids, it is often chosen as an optimal source of protein, particularly among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals aiming for muscle growth and recovery. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes is influencing consumers to adopt healthier diets, with whey protein often integrated due to its capacity to enhance satiety and assist in weight management. The prevalence of lactose intolerance and allergies to other protein sources also fuels the demand for whey protein isolate and hydrolysate, which contain minimal lactose. Moreover, the surge in the global sports nutrition market bolsters the growth of the whey protein market. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide continue to rely on whey protein for its superior absorption rate and effectiveness in muscle repair and growth. This trend is compounded by the mainstreaming of fitness culture, where the consumption of protein supplements is no longer limited to athletes, but extends to everyday consumers seeking to maintain their fitness. Innovation and product development also play a significant role in driving the whey protein market. Manufacturers are constantly exploring novel formulations, flavors, and packaging to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. The aging population is more conscious of maintaining muscle mass, bone health, and overall well-being. Whey protein, with its high-quality amino acids and easy digestibility, is sought after by older adults to support muscle recovery, prevent age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), and improve overall nutritional status.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Arla Foods

Agropur Inc.

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Group Plc

Milk Specialties Global

Leprino Foods Company

Carbery

Grande Cheese Company Lactalis Group

