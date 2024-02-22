Tortilla Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis, Top Companies & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Tortilla Chips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the tortilla chips market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global tortilla chips market size reached US$ 35.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41% during 2024-2032 .

Tortilla Chips Market Overview:

Tortilla chips, a staple snack in many cultures, are made from corn tortillas cut into wedges and then fried or baked. These chips are known for their crisp texture, golden color, and ability to hold various dips and toppings. The process of making these chips involves grounding corn into a dough, known as masa, shaping it into tortillas, and subsequently cutting and cooking them to achieve the perfect crunch. Their appeal lies in their versatility, as they can be seasoned with a range of flavors, from simple salt to complex spice blends. The ease of mass production and packaging ensures that these chips maintain their freshness and flavor over time, making them a popular snack choice worldwide.

Tortilla Chips Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of ethnic foods across various regions. Alongside this, the increasing trend of snacking and the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat options are significantly contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the diversification of flavors and ingredients in tortilla chips is appealing to a broader range of taste preferences, enhancing consumer interest. Additionally, the growth in health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you snack options, including organic and non-GMO variants, is influencing market trends. In conjunction with this, the widespread availability of tortilla chips across multiple retail channels, from supermarkets to online stores, is facilitating easy consumer access. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on innovative packaging solutions to extend shelf life and maintain product quality, which is attracting more consumers. Furthermore, the increasing number of social gatherings and the role of tortilla chips as a party snack are amplifying their consumption.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Aranda's Tortilla Company, Incorporated

Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V

Catallia Mexican Foods LLC

El-Milagro Inc.

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V.

Herr Foods Incorporated

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

La Tortilla Factory Inc.

Pepsico Inc.

Target Brands Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. Xochitl Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Nature:



Organic Conventional

Breakup by Type:



Baked Tortilla Chips Fried Tortilla Chips

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

