(MENAFN) Results from a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reveal a prevailing skepticism among European Union citizens regarding Ukraine's chances of winning against Russia on the battlefield. With only 10 percent of respondents across 12 countries expressing belief in a Ukrainian victory, the majority anticipates a compromise settlement (37 percent), while 20 percent foresee Russia emerging victorious. The survey, conducted in nations such as Poland, Portugal, and Hungary, sheds light on varying perspectives and underscores the critical battle in shaping perceptions of peace amid the ongoing conflict.



While respondents in Poland and Portugal are divided in their expectations, with 27 percent and 35 percent respectively anticipating a compromise settlement, Hungary emerges as the most pessimistic, with only 5 percent predicting a win for European Union-backed Ukrainian troops compared to 31 percent foreseeing Moscow's triumph. The survey also reveals that despite the prevailing skepticism, nearly a third (31 percent) of respondents believe Europe should continue urging Ukraine to reconquer territories incorporated into Russia following referendums in late 2022.



The authors of the survey emphasize that the quest to define peace becomes a critical battleground in this war, especially with elections looming in the European Union and the United States. They caution that European leaders must convince citizens that a "peace on Russian terms," which may not include Ukraine joining the European Union, is not a durable peace. The survey results highlight the complexity of public opinion within the European Union, suggesting that perceptions of victory, compromise, and peace will play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative surrounding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





