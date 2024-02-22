Digital Evidence Management Market 2024: Size, Trends, Top Companies, Latest Insights And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the digital evidence management market ?

The global digital evidence management market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.92% during 2024-2032.

What is Digital Evidence Management?

Digital Evidence Management (DEM) encompasses a comprehensive framework of procedures, rules, and technological infrastructures designed to effectively acquire, store, control, and safeguard digital evidence to ensure its reliability and admissibility in legal proceedings. This framework entails a range of tasks such as collecting, analyzing, securing, and presenting evidence, all of which must comply with rigorous legal and procedural standards equivalent to those applied to conventional physical evidence. Consequently, DEM plays a pivotal role in modern law enforcement and criminal investigations, serving as a vital repository of information in cases involving unlawful activities.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital evidence management

industry?

The proliferation of online platforms and devices has led to the generation of vast amounts of data, which serves as crucial evidence in legal proceedings. This trend primarily propels the digital evidence management market. Additionally, the increasing demand for specialized tools and techniques to aid investigators in acquiring, handling, and preserving evidentiary information further drives market growth. Moreover, as the use of digital evidence expands, ensuring its security against tampering and unauthorized access becomes crucial, thereby fueling the global market. The widespread use of cell phones, cameras, laptops, tablets, and the abundance of textual content, emails, photographs, social media posts, and other digital materials also significantly contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions, offering scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, is expected to drive the digital evidence management market in the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Digital Detective Group Limited

Exterro Inc.

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Systemation AB

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Safe Fleet Holdings LLC Vidizmo LLC

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software



Evidence Collection, Storage and Sharing



Evidence Security

Evidence Analytics and Visualization

Services



Digital Investigation and Consulting



System Integration



Support and Maintenance Education and Training

Breakup by Deployment Model:



Cloud-based

On-premises Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:



Law Enforcement Agencies

Criminal Justice Agencies Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

