UN FAO To Support Sri Lanka During These Critical Times

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assured its unwavering support to both the Government and the people of Sri Lanka during these critical times.

Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), paid a courtesy visit to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat, Monday, commending the President's leadership amid Sri Lanka's economic challenges.

During the meeting, Dr. Dongyu conveyed congratulations to President Wickremesinghe for his efforts in navigating Sri Lanka through the recent economic crisis and subsequent reforms. He assured the President, of the FAO's unwavering support to both the government and the people of Sri Lanka during these critical times.

President Wickremesinghe, in turn, provided an overview of the progress made in the country's ongoing recovery efforts. He highlighted the importance of introducing an agriculture modernization project to enhance the sector's productivity and sustainability. The President sought the FAO's collaboration and assistance in implementing this initiative, underscoring the pivotal role of agriculture in Sri Lanka's economic development.

The meeting between President Wickremesinghe and Dr. Dongyu signifies a commitment to fostering international partnerships and leveraging expertise to address pressing economic and agricultural challenges facing Sri Lanka.

Accompanying the President were key officials including the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, and the Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage. (Colombo Gazette)