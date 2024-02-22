Agriteq 2024 Opens At Expo With 259 Exhibitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of 259 exhibitors, the 11th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) 2024 opened at Cultural Zone of the Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park yesterday.

It is showcasing the latest technologies and innovations to further boost the agriculture sector of Qatar, which has seen 98 percent growth in local vegetable produce in five years.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the week-long event is being organised by the Ministry of Municipality.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated the exhibition.

The opening event was also attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim; Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani; Minister of Social Development and Family H E Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi; Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti; Chairman of the Central Municipal Council H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Athba; and Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

Apart from the local and international pavilions, the exhibition witnessed massive Qatari participation, represented by 108 local agricultural farms, 30 honey beekeepers, and 40 local date farms offering quality produce for sale.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Minister of Municipality said local vegetable produce increased 98 percent over the last five years due to state support and efforts by farmers.

“The cultivated areas using greenhouse technology reached about 725 hectares, an increase of about 35% compared to 2019, which led to raising the self-sufficiency rate in local vegetables from 24% in 2017 to 42% in 2023, with an increase of 75%,” said the Minister.

He said that Qatar achieved 100% self-sufficiency in fresh milk, dairy products, and fresh poultry products.

“The self-sufficiency rate in table egg production also increased from about 14% in 2017 to about 37% in 2023, an increase of over 164%. The self-sufficiency rate in fresh red meat increased from 13% in 2017 to about 19% currently,” said the Minister.

In recent years, he said, the country has achieved qualitative leaps in agricultural, livestock and fisheries production, as a result of the continuous support provided by the government to this vital sector.

“Since 2017, the state has been supporting agricultural producers. In addition to the projects and initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Municipality within its strategic plan over the past five years, which aimed to contribute to achieving food security while ensuring efficient resource management and maintaining strong food safety standards,” said the Minister.

He stressed Qatar's firm commitment to strengthening and supporting the agricultural sector, and raising its level of productivity, in a way that contributes to enhancing food security in the country, in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which is the final stage towards achieving the goals of the Qatar National Vision.

“AgriteQ is being held annually as part of Qatar's keenness to provide an important platform to display the latest global techniques, technologies and innovations in the agricultural field, based on the great interest that the state gives to this vital sector, under its wise leadership,” said the Minister.

Following the official opening of the exhibition, Minister of Municipality and other Ministers toured the exhibition's sections and the pavilions of participating countries and entities, where the Minister and the guests expressed their great admiration for what they witnessed at the opening ceremony, stressing the progress achieved by the agriculture sector in Qatar.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Director of Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi said AgriteQ 2024 aims at showcasing the achievements of Qatar in agriculture production.“The event witness remarkable increase in the participation of local farms year by year. This year 108 local farms are participating, offering fresh agricultural produce including premium and organic vegetable,” said Al Khulaifi.

He said there are three separate markets for offering local produce – vegetables, dates and honey.

“The event will also witness auction of local sheep to encourage the local livestock farms. There is a dedicated corner for plant nurseries where competitions will be held in designing home gardens.”

The event also aims to support local farmers, by displaying modern agricultural technologies and exploring new horizons to improve country's agriculture sector, raising country's food self-sufficiency and achieving food security.