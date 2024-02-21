               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

12 Killed In Mexico Gang Clash: President


2/21/2024 9:00:36 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Feb 22 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed in a confrontation between rival criminal gangs in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Investigation into the incident began on Tuesday and is ongoing, with National Guard troops already at the site, Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday at the National Palace in Mexico City at a daily press conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The President added the authorities will provide more details later on the deadly clash, according to local media.

MENAFN21022024000231011071ID1107883044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search