Tesla Loses Its Status As Most Expensive Automaker

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Tesla has lost its status as the most expensive automaker,
giving the leadership to Mercedes-Benz, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
The decrease in Tesla's value occurred against the background of
the scandals surrounding Elon Musk, which affected the reputation
of the electric car manufacturer and the value of its brand. The
price of the American company decreased by 12%, to 58.3 billion
dollars, which allowed Mercedes-Benz to become a leader - the value
of the German brand increased by 1%, to 59.4 billion dollars. The
third place in the ranking remained for Toyota, which is estimated
at 52.7 billion dollars.
Analysts of the Brand Finance consulting company have also
identified the strongest car brand in the world, which has become
the Italian brand Ferrari. BYD was recognized as the most valuable
Chinese automaker, whose value increased by 20% to $ 12.1
billion.
