Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Injuring People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Rakivka, Beryslav district, with a drone, injuring two men.
The
Kherson
Regional Military Command reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army attacked the village of Rakivka, Beryslav district, from a
drone," the report said.
As noted, two men, 32 and 56 years old, who were near the site of the hit were injured. Both were diagnosed with explosive injuries. Doctors provided them with medical care. The lives of the victims are not in danger.
authorities show consequences of nighttime shellin
It is
added
that in the morning, the enemy also hit a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region, and a 42-year-old resident was injured.
"In the morning, Russian occupation forces opened fire on a residential building in Dudchany. A 42-year-old resident sustained concussion, blast, and brain injuries," the statement said.

region
The RMA clarified that the man was taken to hospital and received medical care.
