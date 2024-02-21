ICC Qatar, Al-Attiyah Foundation Sign Mou Bolstering Commitments To Qatar National Vision 2030

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance co-operation on projects that support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the campaign against climate change.

Al-Attiyah Foundation chairman HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah and Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Qatar Chamber's headquarters on Wednesday.

As Qatar's former Minister of Energy and Industry, al-Attiyah lauded the growing relationship between both institutions and outlined the importance of agreements with organisations that share similar objectives and corporate responsibilities.

“With this MoU, the Al-Attiyah Foundation becomes a strategic partner of the Qatar International Chamber of Commerce, including its Energy and Environment Committee,” al-Attiyah said.

He added:“As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, whereby the State of Qatar is committed to combating climate change, it is vital for important organisations in the country to work together to mitigate and combat global warming. I am eager to oversee the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two parties as we elevate our co-operation in the coming years.”

Sheikh Khalifa welcomed the signing of the MoU between the ICC Qatar and the Al-Attiyah Foundation. He acknowledged the foundation as a leading institution in the field of energy and development research, emphasising its contributions to sustainability, environmental conservation, and combating climate change.

Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted that the chamber's support for the agreement stemmed from its commitment to enabling ICC Qatar to establish initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, address key global environmental and energy issues, and urge Qatari companies to adopt sustainability practices.

He expressed hope that the agreement would serve as a starting point for both ICC Qatar and Al-Attiyah Foundation to achieve the objectives outlined in the MoU and facilitate the sharing of experiences and cooperation in the areas of energy and the environment.

The agreement not only formalises collaboration between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the ICC Qatar, but also facilitates the exchange of vital information and experiences, and enhances capabilities between the two entities.

