Kazakh Minister Of Industry And Construction To Embark On Official Visits To US, Canada

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakh
delegation headed by Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat
Sharlapayev is scheduled to pay working visits to the US and Canada
from February 27 to March 4, said the representative of the Kazakh
Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiarov, Trend reports.
"The Kazakh delegation, led by Minister of Industry and
Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, is scheduled to undertake working
visits to the US and Canada from February 27 to March 4, 2024.
During the visit to the US, scheduled meetings involve engaging
with industry agencies and leading US corporations to explore
opportunities for attracting investments in developing subsoil
resources and geological surveys in Kazakhstan," he said.
Furthermore, as stated by Smadiarov, the Kazakh delegation is
expected to take part in the official opening ceremony of the
National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the PDAC-2024 exhibition in
Toronto, Canada. Additionally, they intend to participate in a
meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) to
establish contacts with representatives of Canadian mining
companies.
