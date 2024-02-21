Kazakhstan, UN Discuss Dev't Of Middle Corridor, Transport Potential Of Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Deputy Prime
Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu
has received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General
- Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for
Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the growing role of
Central Asia, issues of rational use of transboundary water
resources in the region, the development of the Middle Corridor and
transport and logistics potential of both Kazakhstan and the entire
Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. The
parties noted the importance of development and strengthening the
tools of preventive diplomacy to maintain peace and security in the
region.
Murat Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan, like all countries of
Central Asia, attaches priority importance to cooperation with the
UN, recognizing the leading role of the UN in addressing challenges
in the field of security and sustainable development.
"Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the
region and sustainable development of Central Asian countries. We
note the relevance of continuing numerous creative processes in the
Central Asian region, emphasizing the important role of the UN in
this process," he said.
In turn, Kaha Imnadze, positively assessing the long-term
partnership and trust that has developed between Kazakhstan and the
UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of
multilateralism, as well as the active position of Kazakhstan in
matters of regional cooperation.
