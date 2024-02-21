Kuwait Deputy PM, DM Submits Financial Statement To Nazaha

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah on Wednesday submitted his financial statement to Kuwait Anti-Corruption Public Authority (Nazaha) on Wednesday at the authority's headquarters. The Ministry of Defense said in a press statement that this came in accordance with Law No. (2) of 2016 regarding the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Public Authority (Nazaha). (end) ahk

