Indian man dies in dental surgery due to anesthesia overdose

(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred in India's southern city of Hyderabad, where a man undergoing dental surgery to enhance his smile before his wedding tragically lost his life due to an overdose of anesthesia.



Laxmi Narayan Vinjan, aged 28, became unconscious during the procedure at the FMS International Dental Centre on February 16, as reported by his father in a police complaint. Vinjan Ramulu stated that his son visited the dental center located in the city's Jubilee Hills area in the afternoon.



Medical personnel informed him later in the night that Laxmi had collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



As stated by the center's website, its cosmetic dentistry section offers various treatments including "smile correction" and "smile makeover," which encompass procedures like teeth whitening, veneer application, gum reshaping, along with jaw surgery.



Mr. Ramulu claimed that his son underwent surgery to replace a dental bridge on his lower front teeth and alleged that Laxmi's death resulted from an anesthesia overdose. However, doctors at the dental center have refuted allegations of medical negligence, asserting that Laxmi's treatment adhered to established protocols and was documented on camera.



Hyderabad police have initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case of manslaughter following Mr. Vinjan's unfortunate demise.



“We are awaiting the postmortem examination report. A team of medical doctors and experts will analyse the report and then we will proceed with our investigation,” Police officer K Venkateshwar Reddy provided this information to a UAE-based news agency.

