Seema Biswas-Starrer ‘Political War’ Trailer Clocks 15 Lakh Views In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Political War', helmed by Mukesh Modi, has been creating a huge buzz as the film's trailer has gone viral, clocking 15 lakh views and numerous likes, comments and shares and impressions within a short span of time.

The trailer of the film promises a gripping story that will appeal to the audience across the board.

Earlier, the Censor Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) had refused to grant a certificate to the film.

Mukesh Modi said: "I am very positive that once again we will appeal to the censor after editing the film, and it will be passed, so that everyone in India can watch it in theatres. Due to the rejection by the censor in India , the film is releasing overseas on February 23.”

The director thanked everyone for the overwhelming response to the teaser, songs, and now the trailer of his film.

Three songs from the film have already been released and have become popular. The first song, 'Ram Bhajan Jai Shri Ram', was dedicated to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The second song, 'Roshni', depicts how low politicians can stoop to win elections. Following 'Roshni', a motivational song was released and then an item song 'Ekta Banaye Rakhein' was released.

The film stars Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayanan, Abhay Bhargav, Shishir Sharma, Aman Varma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, Arun Bakshi. The film is directed by Viivek Srivastava and Mukesh Modi.

It has been shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai, and America. Mukesh Modi is also the producer of the film, Manish Sinha is the editor, Chandan Singh from India and Ketak Dheeman from America are the DOPs, and the screenplay-dialogue writer is Manoj Pandey.

The film has been produced under the banner of Indie Films Inc.