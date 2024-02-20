Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara, Winners Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners have been announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Nayanthara, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were among the many celebrities who won at the show. Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in 'Jawan'. His co-star Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander was also honored with the Best Music for 'Jawan'. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga received the Best Director award for 'Animal'.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners:
Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan'
Best Actress
Nayanthara, 'Jawan'
Best Actress
Rani Mukerji, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'
Best Director
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal'
Best Music Director
Anirudh Ravichander, 'Jawan'
Best Playback Singer (Male):
Varun Jain, 'Tere Vaste' ('Zara Hatke Zara Bachke')
Best Playback Singer (Female):
Shilpa Rao, 'Besharam Rang' (Pathaan)
Best Actor in a Negative Role:
Bobby Deol, 'Animal'
Best Actress in a Television Series
Rupali Ganguly, 'Anupamaa'
Best Actor in a Television Series
Neil Bhatt, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Television Series of the Year
'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Best Actress in a Web Series
Karishma Tanna, 'Scoop'
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry
Moushumi Chatterjee
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry
K.J. Yesudas
Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK, and Rani Mukerji also received prizes for their efforts in the previous year. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday in Mumbai.
