General Dynamics European Land Systems - Steyr Awarded $1.3 Billion Contract To Build 225 PANDUR EVO Wheeled Armored Vehicles For Austria

VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics European Land Systems - Steyr (GDELS) announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver an additional 225 PANDUR 6x6 EVO wheeled armored vehicles to the Austrian Armed Forces. The contract has an initial value of 1.2 billion euros (U.S. $1.3 billion).

The compact, high-performance PANDUR EVO 6x6 is built at GDELS' Steyr facility in Vienna Simmering, the national center of excellence for wheeled and tracked protected military mobility.

GDELS already has 100 PANDUR EVO vehicles under contract, with the third batch currently in production and delivery. In addition to the delivery of state-of-the-art personnel carriers and flexible conversion kits for medical, and command & control missions, the order includes eight new vehicle variants, including vehicles equipped with a 120 mm mortar combat system, as well as mobile air defense and electronic warfare variants.

"Today's procurement decision marks an extraordinary milestone in the history of our PANDUR and underlines the globally unique performance and multi-role capability of this wheeled armored vehicle family," said GDELS President Antonio Bueno. "Since the very beginning, Austria has been one of GDELS' home countries. Consequently, we are fully dedicated and proud to continuing our proven, trusted partnership by providing the Austrian Armed Forces with enhanced military mobility, while at the same time contributing to sustainable macroeconomic added-value together with our many industry partners."

Preceding versions of the PANDUR EVO have been in service with the Austrian Armed Forces since 1996. Around 850 PANDUR in 6x6 and 8x8 configurations are fielded worldwide today. Other users include Belgium, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Kuwait, Portugal, Slovenia, and the U.S.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people across 65 countries worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about General Dynamics is available at . More information about General Dynamics European Land Systems is available at .

