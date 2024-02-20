Joint Statement By Qatar And Kuwait On Occasion Of Amir Of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah's Visit To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait issued today a joint statement on the occasion of the visit of the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to Doha.

The statement said that based on the established historical ties and strong fraternal relations between the leaderships of the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait and their brotherly peoples, and to further strengthen bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between them, HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a state visit to the State of Qatar on February 20, 2024.

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his brother, HH Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to further develop them in all fields, recalling the important and constructive role played by HH the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and his efforts in this field.

HH Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah also congratulated his brother, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the State of Qatars assumption of the presidency of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

HH Amir of the State of Kuwait renewed congratulations on the occasion of the Qatar national team's victory in the 2023 Asian Football Cup that was held in Doha recently.

HH Amir of the State of Kuwait also praised the positive reactions to the Horticultural Doha 2023 Expo, and the Qatari efforts that contributed to achieving its desired goals which will benefit the region and the world as a whole, wishing the State of Qatar every success in hosting regional and international events.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani appreciated the constant support of the Government of the State of Kuwait to the success of the activities and events hosted by the State of Qatar.

The two sides praised the growth of trade relations and bilateral investments between the two countries as the volume of trade exchange between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait until October 2023 reached $1.94 billion.

They stressed the importance of expanding the horizons of cooperation and economic partnership between them, achieving integration between the opportunities available in both countries, and exploring and developing economic opportunities in light of Qatar Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035.

The two sides welcomed Qatari and Kuwaiti investors and companies' expansion of their business in the two countries and taking advantage of the opportunities available in the giant projects in all sectors.

The two sides also expressed their aspiration to the convening of the 6th session of the Qatar-Kuwait Joint Higher Cooperation Committee scheduled to be held this year in Doha, and to working on implementing the agreements, memorandums of understanding and joint programs that were agreed upon.

The two sides noted the close cooperation between them in political, military, security, economic, cultural, scientific and sports fields, and other areas of joint cooperation.

On the defense and security side, the two sides affirmed their keenness to strengthen defense cooperation in all fields and develop strategic relations and partnerships to protect the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

They praised the level of security cooperation and coordination existing between the two countries and stressed their desire to enhance cooperation in topics of common interest, including: combating crimes in all its forms, combating drugs, border security, combating extremism, hate speech and terrorism, and spreading a culture of moderation and tolerance in order to achieve security and stability in the two brotherly countries.

The two sides discussed the progress of joint GCC cooperation and the outstanding achievements to meet the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC countries towards greater interconnection, cooperation and integration.

They stressed the importance of maintaining the cohesion, solidarity and unity of the GCC countries and intensifying efforts to complete the components of economic unity and the joint defense and security systems, in a way that guarantees the stability of the countries of the Council, strengthens its regional and international role, and achieves the lofty goals of this blessed system.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments and their repercussions on inter-Arab relations, regional security and stability, and stressed the importance of the Republic of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait and adherence to bilateral and international pledges and agreements and all relevant United Nations resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 833 (1993) on the demarcation of the land and sea borders between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq, and the importance of completing the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries beyond maritime mark 162.

The two sides also stressed the importance of Iraq's commitment to the agreement regulating maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway.

The agreement was signed between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq on April 29, 2012, before being ratified by both countries to take effect on Dec. 5, 2013, and jointly deposited with the United Nations on Dec. 18. 2013.

Both sides rejected Iraq's unilateral cancellation of the 2008 security swap protocol and its map approved in the joint plan to ensure the safety of navigation in Khor Abdullah signed between the two sides on Dec. 28, 2014, which included a clear and specific mechanism for amendment and cancellation.

The two countries also renewed support for Security Council Resolution No. 2,107 (2013), which requests the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to strengthen, support, and facilitate efforts related to searching for missing Kuwaitis and third-country nationals and determining their fate or returning their remains within the framework of the Tripartite Commission and the sub-technical committee emanating from it, under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and returning the Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.

They stressed the importance of the Security Council's continued follow-up of the missing Kuwaitis and third-country nationals and the missing Kuwaiti property, including the National Archives, through the continued preparation of periodic reports submitted by the UN Secretary-General on the latest developments in the two issues, and the UNAMI efforts in this regard, pursuant to paragraph 4 of Security Council resolution 2107 (2013).

They called on Iraq and the UN to make every effort to reach a final solution for all these suspended issues.

The two sides also stressed that the Durra field is entirely located within the State of Kuwait's marine borders and that the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Kuwaiti-Saudi divided zone, including the entire Durra field, are jointly owned by the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in accordance with the provisions of international law and based on the agreements concluded and currently in force between the two countries, and that no third other party has rights to these resources.

With regard to regional affairs, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the occupied Arab territories, and expressed their deep concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and the brutal war that claimed thousands of defenseless civilians, including children, women and the elderly, and destroyed vital facilities, places of worship and infrastructure as a result of the blatant attacks by Israel, the occupying power.

The two countries stressed the need for the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories and protect civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law, and called for pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to stop its aggression and prevent attempts to impose forced displacement on Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international laws.

The two sides also stressed the need to enable the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to carry their duties of providing humanitarian aid and relief to the Palestinian People.

They also called for intensifying efforts to arrive at a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, guaranteeing the Palestinian people's right to establish their own independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides also welcome the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling issued on Jan. 26, 2024 which calls on the Israeli occupation to take all measure set by the Genocide Convention to prevent a genocide against the Palestinian people.

They followed with deep concern the decisions of some states to suspend the funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) based on accusations against some of its employees, underscoring the Agency's important vital, and humanitarian role in providing services and meeting the basic needs of 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

Both sides called on the international community to continue to support Palestinian refugees, particularly in light of the continued Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, adding that suspending funds will deepen the refugee's suffering.

They renewed both states' firm position on supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, including supporting UNRWA due to it being a main pillar of stability in the region and due to the importance of its noble work and the provision of humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees.

The Kuwaiti side praised Qatari mediation efforts to maintain international peace and security, particularly with regards to the Palestinian prisoners exchange and allowing the entry of relief aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to Doha's coordination with multiple sisterly and friendly states, the last of which was the Qatari-French coordination in January 2024 to allow medicines and medical equipment into the Gaza Strip, receiving the State of Kuwait's interest and praise as they correspond to Kuwaiti efforts since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, when Kuwait established an airlift to the brothers in Gaza.

Concerning Yemen, the two sides stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis, in reference to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Initiative for Yemen, its executive mechanisms, the Yemen comprehensive National Dialogue's, and the United Nations resolutions, including Resolution 2,216, expressing total support for the efforts of the United Nations and the regional efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly Sultanate of Oman aiming to end the Yemeni crisis and meet the aspirations of the Yemen people for peace, stability, and growth.

As for the navigation in the Red Sea, the two sides asserted the need to uphold the security and stability of the Red Sea, in respect for the right of navigation in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, which maintains the interests of the entire world.

At the Conclusion of the visit, HH Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm reception and generous hospitality that His Highness and the accompanying delegation received.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished good health and wellness to HH Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further development under the wise leadership of His Highness.