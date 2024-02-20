Rohit Bhateja, Director-Digital At Suntec India, Honored As Most Admired Brand Leader At CMO Asia World Brand Congress

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a prominent IT and BPM outsourcing company, is honored to announce that one of its esteemed directors has been recognized for his exceptional leadership in the field of branding. At the 31st World Brand Congress, organized by CMO Asia and held in Mumbai, Rohit Bhateja, Director-Digital division at SunTec India, was acknowledged as the Most Admired Brand Leader.



Mr. Bhateja was presented with the prestigious award at a gala ceremony at the Taj Lands End on February 14th. The award recognizes his outstanding leadership and contribution to building the SunTec India brand.

"I'm honored to accept this award, though it represents the culmination of efforts beyond just my own," said Mr. Bhateja. ï¿1⁄2My role was to rally my team around a goal that once seemed impossible, amidst a constantly transforming digital marketing culture. Now, this award shows we are charting the right course.ï¿1⁄2



In addition to receiving the award, he also participated in discussions at the Congress around the emerging trends and pressing issues in the digital marketing space. He shared insights on "Changing Paradigm of Branding", speaking about the constant chaos in branding today and how brands can navigate this state of flux.



"The future of branding lies in embracing constant change. Successful brands must move with the cultural currents, not against them. Agility is key. Brand loyalty will go to those who continue disrupting, adapting, and evolving their brand promise.ï¿1⁄2 said Mr. Bhateja. He further stressed, ï¿1⁄2The brand leaders of tomorrow are not defending their castles, but rebuilding them daily in full view of their customers."



Mr. Bhateja has led the digital marketing division of SunTec India since 2016 with a mission to build a brand that is transparent and honest. Under his leadership, the company has established its global presence, expanded to newer markets, and received several recognitions.



ï¿1⁄2 Featured by Gartner as one of the top global representative vendors in the data validation and enrichment services market

ï¿1⁄2 Recognized among key industry players in "Global Outsourcing Market Report 2024" by Digital Journal

ï¿1⁄2 Announced 2023 Clutch Global and Clutch Champion Winner

ï¿1⁄2 Recognized by GoodFirms as the Best Company to Work With



With over a decade of experience in digital marketing and business growth, with a focus on customer acquisition, retention, cross/up-sell, and analytics, Mr. Bhateja is an admired leader in the evolving digital space. He also lends his expertise to several brands seeking to refine their strategies and messaging, in the capacity of a marketing consultant, while regularly shaping industry conversations and pushing boundaries through his forward-thinking ideas.



About SunTec India



Founded in 1999, SunTec India is an IT and business process management outsourcing company specializing in B2B support across data, eCommerce, web and app development, photo editing, digital marketing, and ePublishing domains. With 8530+ clients (including Fortune 500 brands) across 50+ nations, the company has established itself as a leading technology and data-centric services provider. Learn more at

