Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Kilimanjaro Carrying Aid For Those Affected By Tanzania Floods

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces arrived in Kilimanjaro, the United Republic of Tanzania, carrying 49 tons of aid, including basic food and medical supplies, provided by Qatar Charity.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for those affected by the floods and landslides in northern Tanzania.

The aid was received by a number of Tanzanian government officials along with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania Fahd bin Rashid Al Muraikhi.

