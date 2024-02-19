Preparative And Process Chromatography Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type (Preparative Chromatography (Chemicals & Reagents, Resins (Affinity, HIC, Ion Exchange), Columns, Systems, Services), Process Chromatography), End User (Pharma, Biotech) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

The global preparative and process chromatography market is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2028 from USD 11.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall preparative and process chromatography market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing need for omega-3 fatty acids, rising concerns for food safety, and government investments in pharma & biotech R&D and research projects. However, issues related higher cost of preparative and process chromatography systems and availability of refurbished products restrain the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market.

North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period. The presence of technologically advanced preparative and process chromatography products and the increasing advancement in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are supporting the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market.

The report also provides an in-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others in the preparative and process chromatography market strategies.

Process chromatography segment accounted for the highest market share in the preparative and process chromatography market, by type, during the forecast period.

Based on type, the preparative and process chromatography market is classified into preparative chromatography and process chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on product and service. The process chromatography segment dominated the market in 2022. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing production value of pharmaceutical products and rise in investments in the biotech industry.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and research laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rise in research activities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the preparative and process chromatography market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the preparative and process chromatography market

