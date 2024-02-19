Ukraine Joins Japan's Joint Crediting Mechanism

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has joined the Joint Crediting Mechanism. This will enable the country to receive Japanese investment for decarbonization programs in various sectors of the economy.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

“Ukraine has joined Japan's Joint Crediting Mechanism. The goal of the program is to disseminate world-leading technologies for decarbonization of various sectors of the economy through investments of Japanese organizations,” the report says.

The relevant memorandum of cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement was signed by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets and his Japanese counterpart Shintaro Ito in Tokyo during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.

According to Strilets, the signing of the memorandum will give Ukraine access to Japanese technologies for green recovery and provide support in overcoming the consequences of Russian armed aggression.

This mechanism now operates in 28 countries.

As reported, at the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation.