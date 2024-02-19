ADRL: Al Maghribi, Al Harbi Shine In Penultimate Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth and the penultimate round of the 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL) culminated after witnessing thrilling action with record numbers of races from Qatar and the Gulf region showcasing their skills.

The exciting round sprang many surprises reshuffling the standings of the highly-competitive event, sponsored by Qatar Racing Club (QRC) Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The highlight of the round was pulsating contest in the Super Street Outlaw category, which saw new competitors making their presence felt by reaching the podium.

After winning three titles in four rounds, Hussain Akbar couldn't make it past the first round this time as his competitor Jaber Al Maghribi clinched his second title this season to take the title race down to wire. Abdullah Al Shatti and Yousef Al Ali took second and third places respectively.

The 4.5 Index category witnessed the third consecutive victory for Bassel Abbas, who strongly entered the title race just like second-placed Hussain Ashkanani. Rashid Al Balushi secured third place in his first appearance.

The competition in 4.0 Index also produced exciting action as opening round winner Badr Khurshid returned to secure his second victory by defeating Muslim Al Qallaf in the final race, while the third place went to the champion of the previous round, Salem Al Tamimi.

Qatar's Ahmed Al Abdullah became very close to winning the 4.8 Index category title despite finishing third, benefiting from the early exits of his main competitors, while the final race brought together Saeed Khalid Al Balushi and Youssef Al Darowish, with Al Balushi smiling at the end as he registered his first presence in the championship.

As usual, the 8.5 and 9.0 Index categories for cars introduced new champions in each of the past four rounds. The results of the fifth round followed the same pattern, with Hamdan Juma Al Kaabi winning his first title in the 8.5 Index category, leaving the second place to the champion of the second round, Hussain Ashkanani.

Meanwhile, Badr Khalil Al Foudri claimed the 9.0 Index title after defeating Faisal Khalifa Ahmed in the final race.

In bike competitions, Fahad Al Harbi managed to achieve his first title in the Super Street Bike category after winning the final race against the overall leader Ahmed bin Bilal, while Yaqout Al Awad secured third place.

Mohammed Bu Rashid asserted his dominance in the Street Bike category by securing his third title this season after defeating Musa Al Balushi in the final race, while Misfer Al Misfer climbed onto the podium in his first participation, securing third place.

As for the last motorcycle category, the 8.5 Index, the title went to Ahmed Al Mhawis, marking his second presence on the podium this season, with the second-place podium going to Youssef Khalid Al Sharqawi.

At the end of the competitions, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the top three winners of each category. The sixth and final round will take place on February 22 and 23.