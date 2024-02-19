America plots to transfer additional bombs to Israel

(MENAFN) The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday that the Biden administration is in the early stages of planning a substantial transfer of military equipment, including bombs worth tens of millions of dollars, to Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas. Citing sources within the current and former United States officials, the potential shipment could consist of approximately 1,000 500-pound MK-82 bombs, precision guidance kits for these bombs, and fuses. However, the details of the delivery are still under review and subject to change, with the final approval requiring the consent of Congress.



Sources suggest that the United States Embassy in Israel has prepared an assessment, indicating that West Jerusalem has urgently requested this military assistance to counteract "continued and emerging regional threats." Despite the significant destruction resulting from Israel's actions in Gaza, the document, as quoted by the WSJ, highlighted that Israel has taken effective measures to prevent gross violations of human rights. It further emphasized Israel's transparency as a partner in United States investigations into allegations of defense article misuse.



The move to supply Israel with military equipment comes in response to an unexpected attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. In December, the Biden administration went so far as to bypass Congress for an emergency sale, approving around 14,000 tank ammunition shells for Israel. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that some of the United States military supplies received by Israel were initially intended for Kiev, leading to complaints from the Ukrainian capital about ammunition shortages.



As the Biden administration considers this new military aid shipment to Israel, it raises questions about the evolving dynamics of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the United States role in the region, and the potential consequences of increased military support. The situation underscores the complex nature of international relations and the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.





