Kuwait Science Club Wins Silver Medal In Int'l Science Fair In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Science Club won the silver medal Sunday at the Egypt International Science and Technology Exhibition (ESTEF 2024) in the field of environmental engineering.

In a statement to KUNA, the head of the development and competitive programs sector at the Science Club and the head of the club delegation participating in the exhibition, Dr. Mohammad Al-Saffar, expressed his joy in the successive achievements made by the Kuwaiti Science Club in various fields and international forums.

Al-Saffar praised the achievement made by the Kuwaiti Science Club delegation at the exhibition, pointing out that the Science Club won the silver medal in the field of environmental engineering for the "Helmet Plus" project by Kuwaiti student Kawthar Nasrallah.

Al-Saffar confirmed that other Kuwaiti projects won special awards from the exhibition's jury, including the project on the possibility of getting rid of carbon dioxide gas using "silica gel" in the field of chemistry by the student Yosif Mishal, and the project "Your Car Drinks Coffee" in the field of chemical energy by the student Sawsan Abdelrasol.

Al-Saffar noted the projects competing for the exhibition prizes for this year's edition, which amounted to 244 projects that were filtered out of 7,732 projects submitted by 425 male and female students. (end)

