"Amer Rustom"La Dolce Vita, the world's premier concierge club, has quickly gained success and established relationships with celebrities worldwide. Founded by Lebanese businessman and influencer Amer Rustom, La Dolce Vita offers luxury travel and lifestyle services, with a focus on going above and beyond for their clients. Rustom's social media agency, "Num6ers Matter," played a significant role in attracting celebrities to La Dolce Vita, making it the go-to destination for the elite.

"It took 7 months of dedicated and strategic effort to achieve the level of success and fame La Dolce Vita enjoys today. To become a successful entrepreneur, one must think beyond the obvious and find ways to push society forward with innovative business ideas, even in unfamiliar domains. Choosing La Dolce Vita was the best decision I've made on my journey, despite its differences from my previous ventures," said Amer Rustom.

La Dolce Vita serves as the gateway to luxury and unforgettable experiences for everyone. Founded by Amer Rustom, the company quickly formed collaborations with over 30 top venues in Dubai and attracted a multitude of celebrities from around the globe.

Amer Rustom, a 30-year-old Lebanese influencer, achieved success with the launch of "Num6ers Matter," a leading social media agency in Dubai. The agency provides services such as social media strategies, celebrity management, production, and influencer marketing. With expertise in celebrity social media management, as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat ad services, along with digital marketing solutions, website development, and payment gateways, Num6ers Matter has made a significant impact in the success of La Dolce Vita.

Rustom's strong relationships with celebrities and influencers worldwide have been instrumental in attracting them to collaborate with La Dolce Vita. As a result, La Dolce Vita has become the preferred choice for celebrities seeking luxury experiences in a short period of time.

Celebrities like Trey Songz, French Montana, Dwight Howard, Gatsby Rondolph, Tyga, Karl Wolf, Kid Laroi, and many others have all been welcomed by La Dolce Vita.

