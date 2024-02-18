Trump Calls Biden 'Idiot' For Bombing Yemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Us President Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden
an "idiot" for bombing the Houthis in Yemen because every bomb he
throws costs "a million dollars" and noted the actions are also
"killing a lot of people", Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
Trump stated his administration wouldn't want to kill people and
once again claimed that the wars between Russia and Ukraine and
Israel and Hamas would not have started if he was still in the
White House.
