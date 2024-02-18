Joy Alukkas Presents Autobiography To British Parliamentarians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visionary Indian entrepreneur and jewellery mogul, Joy Alukkas, recently presented his autobiography 'Spreading Joy', to a distinguished gathering of Members of Parliament at the British Parliament.

The event, organised by the British South India Council of Commerce (BSICC), took place at Grimond hall in the UK Parliament, London and showcased Joy Alukkas's remarkable journey in the jewellery industry.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Joyalukkas Group, was warmly received by several MPs, including Martyn Day, Virendra Sharma and Stephen Timms, who recognised the significance of his visit in fostering economic and cultural exchange, between India and the

UK.

Baroness Uddin also graced the event, representing the Bangladeshi community and adding to the diversity of attendees.

The autobiography delves into Joy Alukkas's entrepreneurial journey, from humble beginnings in Kerala's 'gold town' to establishing a global presence with over 160 showrooms across 11 countries.

Attendees were treated to real-life stories, including his innovative marketing triumphs and commitment to philanthropy.

Reflecting on the event, Joy Alukkas expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasised on the importance of fostering stronger ties between India and the UK.

“It was an honour to share my story with Members of Parliament, and to highlight the cultural and economic significance of our shared heritage.” The event underscored the global acclaim and interest in Joy Alukkas's inspiring story, following a recent presentation of his autobiography in New Delhi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.